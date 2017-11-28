Creatives Celebrated At The 2017 Design Foundation Awards

Bold work by pioneering South African designers was honoured over the weekend at the fifth annual Design Foundation Awards held in Cape Town. The awards recognise the best talent emerging from our country.

This year's big prize, the Icon Award, went to furniture designer Gregor Jenkin. This was the second time Jenkin received the nod, as he was also the inaugural recipient in 2012. Jenkins currently has a solo show running at the Southern Guild gallery in Cape Town and was this year's 100% Design South Africa's Feature Designer of the Year.

Check out some of the winners below.