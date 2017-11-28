All Sections
    Creatives Celebrated At The 2017 Design Foundation Awards

    The awards recognise the best design talent emerging from our country.

    28/11/2017 14:13 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Willolamp
    Willowlamp, winner of the Design Foundation's 2017 Object That Moves Award

    Bold work by pioneering South African designers was honoured over the weekend at the fifth annual Design Foundation Awards held in Cape Town. The awards recognise the best talent emerging from our country.

    This year's big prize, the Icon Award, went to furniture designer Gregor Jenkin. This was the second time Jenkin received the nod, as he was also the inaugural recipient in 2012. Jenkins currently has a solo show running at the Southern Guild gallery in Cape Town and was this year's 100% Design South Africa's Feature Designer of the Year.

    Check out some of the winners below.

    Design Foundation Awards 2017

