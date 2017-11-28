Here's What People Think Of That Ambitiouz Law Suit Against Fifi Cooper

Local rapper Fifi Cooper has been successfully sued by her former record company, Ambitiouz Entertainment, and people are having heart palpitations.

The interdict, granted by the South Gauteng High Court, bans Fifi Cooper, real name Refilwe Mooketsi, from performing any song recorded during her time with the stable.

She is also not allowed to claim ownership of the copyright to the songs.

Official Statement: High Court Matter Between Ambitious Group (PTY) (LTD) and Fifi Cooper. pic.twitter.com/st8OdhDZKM — Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) November 27, 2017

In February, the 26-year-old announced she'd severed ties with the record label, citing financial problems as the main reason.

She told Drum that her decision to leave came after she woke up to the realisation she was broke, despite working so hard.

"So one day I woke up and realised that I work all the time but with nothing in my bank account, while my kid is starving, it's a lot to handle," she told the publication.

At the time, she launched her own record label, Mo Cooper Records.

And now she's been ordered to return all the songs to the stable or delete them from her media platforms, like memory sticks.

She also has to pay damages for infringing on the stable's copyrights and to pay the legal costs of the case.

Since the news broke, people have expressed shock, accusing the label of being heartless with some even calling for a boycott of the company.

To everyone who's sending #fificooper good wishes. Here's an idea, Fifi cooper should release a song and all of us pledge to buy that one record. That should help cover all of her bills. #handsoffFifi .Retweet if you agree. — Cebo K (@Shade__chucker) November 27, 2017

Poor Fifi Cooper 💔 and to those asking about VOOV pic.twitter.com/NKbO6wRFnd — Inno Matijane (@Innomatijane) November 27, 2017

WHAT AMBITIOUS ENTERTAINMENT IS DOING TO FIFI COOPER IS SO COLD. LIKE SO SO COLD WOW. WHAT HURTS EVEN MORE IS THAT ITS BLACK ON BLACK HURT. WE NEED TO SUPPORT HER NEW MUSIC FULLY. ZERO PLATE ON THE FOOD. IM SO HURT FOR HER 😔. — #IDONTSHOPATTHEMALL (@nokanamojapelo) November 27, 2017

I'm not even a fan of #FifiCooper but I'm a fan of justice, upliftment and empowerment #BoycottAmbitiouzEnt @Ambitiouz_Ent your job is put artists on your shoulders so they can go to nxt level not the other way round — Kgalepale (@kgalepale) November 27, 2017

At #Etrabusy we are touched by what Ambitiouz Entertainment done to Fifi Cooper. Now instead of praying & saying boycott them why can't u join us started the fundraising campaign for her with a goal of R50,000 — enough to cover first & her last months of her expenses? — EntraBusy (@EntraBusy) November 27, 2017

Your artists should know that they signed a death contract... You guys are just wolves in sheep skin... pic.twitter.com/L49XfyIJgL — Corr3ct10n (@corr3ct10n) November 27, 2017

A label that goes through so much trouble to end a former artist's career. Let this be a lesson to all artists signed under Ambitious Entertainment right now...Strength and Wisdom to Fifi Cooper I hope she bounces back from this. — iamLolly (@iamLollyhd) November 27, 2017

Others have come in support of the label, criticising the rapper of signing a contract she did not fully understand.

Basically artist should think before they act or sign, this is not a game it's real life — TI (@Israel_mabale) November 27, 2017