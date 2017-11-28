All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Here's What People Think Of That Ambitiouz Law Suit Against Fifi Cooper

    "It's so cold."

    28/11/2017 09:35 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    FifiCooper/Instagram
    Rapper, Fifi Cooper.

    Local rapper Fifi Cooper has been successfully sued by her former record company, Ambitiouz Entertainment, and people are having heart palpitations.

    The interdict, granted by the South Gauteng High Court, bans Fifi Cooper, real name Refilwe Mooketsi, from performing any song recorded during her time with the stable.

    She is also not allowed to claim ownership of the copyright to the songs.

    In February, the 26-year-old announced she'd severed ties with the record label, citing financial problems as the main reason.

    She told Drum that her decision to leave came after she woke up to the realisation she was broke, despite working so hard.

    "So one day I woke up and realised that I work all the time but with nothing in my bank account, while my kid is starving, it's a lot to handle," she told the publication.

    At the time, she launched her own record label, Mo Cooper Records.

    And now she's been ordered to return all the songs to the stable or delete them from her media platforms, like memory sticks.

    She also has to pay damages for infringing on the stable's copyrights and to pay the legal costs of the case.

    Since the news broke, people have expressed shock, accusing the label of being heartless with some even calling for a boycott of the company.

    Others have come in support of the label, criticising the rapper of signing a contract she did not fully understand.

