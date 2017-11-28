All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    Is Thoko Didiza The Baleka Mbete We've Been Waiting For?

    People were impressed by the way the stand-in speaker handled the state capture inquiry.

    29/11/2017 07:32 SAST | Updated 2 minutes ago
    Getty Images

    Parliament's acting Speaker on Tuesday Thoko Didiza stole the limelight at the state capture Inquiry for her no-nonsense approach to issues arising during the day.

    Social media praised Didiza, who stood in for now-presidential candidate Baleka Mbete, who has been the Speaker since 2014.

    ANC members took to the podium on Tuesday to voice their arguments in a debate on the institution's duty to investigate and hold the executive to account on allegations of state capture.

    Didiza held the post of Minister of Agriculture and Land Affairs from June 1999 to May 2006 and later became the Minister of Public Works from May 2006 to September 2008.

    Last year, the ANC announced Didiza as their mayoral candidate for the City of Tshwane.This announcement sparked a wave of rioting against her appointment leading to the deaths of 5 people and the arrest of 40 more.

    MORE:NewsPolitics