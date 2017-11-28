Is Thoko Didiza The Baleka Mbete We've Been Waiting For?

Parliament's acting Speaker on Tuesday Thoko Didiza stole the limelight at the state capture Inquiry for her no-nonsense approach to issues arising during the day.

#StateCapture this "honourable" MP is exposing his stupidity, ebile Thoko Didiza reprimands him like a toddler,naughty corner 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zU96mlngJh November 28, 2017

Social media praised Didiza, who stood in for now-presidential candidate Baleka Mbete, who has been the Speaker since 2014.

ANC members took to the podium on Tuesday to voice their arguments in a debate on the institution's duty to investigate and hold the executive to account on allegations of state capture.

#StateCapture Thoko Didiza is Large but well in Charge,So Composed and takes no Nonsense unlike Mbete who is usually all over the place — O Really now (@Clinton37031290) November 28, 2017

Thoko Didiza is so calm yho 😅😅 Buthelezi keeps firing shoots n she is like Yes i can 😅😅..bulletproof that 1 unlike Baleka pic.twitter.com/aKRIZuxQwE November 28, 2017

Didiza held the post of Minister of Agriculture and Land Affairs from June 1999 to May 2006 and later became the Minister of Public Works from May 2006 to September 2008.

Last year, the ANC announced Didiza as their mayoral candidate for the City of Tshwane.This announcement sparked a wave of rioting against her appointment leading to the deaths of 5 people and the arrest of 40 more.