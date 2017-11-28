Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn In For Second, Five-Year Term

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta takes oath of office during inauguration ceremony at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya November 28, 2017.

Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for second, five-year term on Tuesday, ending months of political turmoil in the east African nation.

Kenyatta won a repeat presidential election on Oct. 26 after opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted the vote, citing concerns over fairness. Police prevented opposition leaders from holding a rival gathering on Tuesday.

Earlier, African heads of state arrived for the inauguration on Tuesday as riot police sealed off an area where the opposition planned a rival gathering and teargassed people trying to approach it.

Kenyatta won a second five-year term on Oct. 26 in a repeat presidential election boycotted by opposition leader Raila Odinga, who said it would not be free and fair.

The Supreme Court nullified the first presidential election, in August, over irregularities.

The extended election season has divided Kenya, a Western ally in a volatile region, and blunted growth in East Africa's richest economy.

Hours before the inauguration was due to start, 60,000 Kenyatta supporters, many clad in the red and yellow Jubilee party colours and carrying Kenyan flags, filled the stadium benches.

Others, chafing at being kept outside, overwhelmed police and streamed in. Officers were forced to fire teargas to control them.

People fall as police fire tear gas to try control a crowd trying to force their way into a stadium to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya November 28, 2017.

Burning tyres

Supporters of Kenyatta - who won with 98 percent of the vote after Odinga's boycott - are urging the opposition to engage in talks and move on.

"I'm sure Uhuru will be able to bring people together and unite them so we can all work for the country," said Eunice Jerobon, a trader who travelled overnight from the Rift Valley town of Kapsabet for the inauguration, before the disturbance.

But Odinga supporters say such talk of unity is tantamount to surrender. They accuse the ruling party of stealing the election, rampant corruption, directing abuse by the security forces and neglecting vast swathes of the country, including Odinga's heartland in the west.

"A return to the political backwardness of our past is more than unacceptable. It is intolerable ... This divide cannot be bridged by dialogue and compromise," Odinga's National Super Alliance opposition alliance said in a statement.

People cheer as they wait for the inauguration ceremony to swear in Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya November 28, 2017.

The opposition planned to hold a prayer meeting in the capital on Tuesday, saying it wanted to commemorate the lives of Odinga supporters killed during confrontations with the security forces over the election period.

More than 70 people have been killed in political violence this election season, mostly by the police.

A Reuters team at the scene of the planned rally said the area had been sealed off by seven truck loads of police in riot gear. Two water cannons were standing by and a helicopter hovered overhead.

Police began firing teargas in nearby residential areas two hours before the rally was due to start, apparently attempting to prevent opposition supporters from gathering.

Several roads were blocked by burning tyres, rocks, glass and uprooted billboards. Police shot in the air to disperse anyone trying to gather.

But Dennis Onyango, a spokesman for Odinga, told Reuters on Tuesday morning before the ceremony they were still planning to hold the rally.

Reporting by Katharine Houreld, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt, Angus MacSwan, Robert Birsel, William Maclean. Additional editing by Marc Davies* (HuffPost SA)

*This article has been updated from its original copy.