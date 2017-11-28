Lunga Shabalala Bows Out Of 'Selimathunzi' And Fans Are Sad

On Tuesday at 7.30pm, popular TV presenter and model Lunga Shabalala will appear in SABC1's entertainment show "Selimathunzi" for the last time.
We bid farewell to @LungaShabalala after 6.5 years of Selibritainment at it's best! @Official_SABC1 @SABC3 pic.twitter.com/AasC9CkA5V— Selimathunzi (@Selimathunzi) November 25, 2017
When the time came in 2011 to replace Kaos Matu, Pietermaritzburg-born Shabalala was finally chosen following a countrywide search.
Doing my last show on @Selimathunzi tonight at 19:30. It's been an incredible journey. Thank you for the memories. 😊❤️ #DukuDuku— Sir Awesome 🥇 (@LungaShabalala) November 28, 2017
Lunga fans have already taken to Twitter to lament his departure.
Is @LungaShabalala going? Eish Selimathunzi won't be the same but the you were the reason I even watch the show, thank you for time bro you taught us a lot of things, I'm looking up to you,all the best in your journey 👊 pic.twitter.com/2OWP58eJSi— Anele May (@anele_may) November 24, 2017
Hha mara why??— Andile (@Andile21244580) November 25, 2017
It's was a great time watching you Lunga
Ncooooooooiiiii😞😞😞😞we gonna mic you, thank you for always entertaining us 😘— octavia masiza (@masi_octy) November 24, 2017
While some Tweeps have noted their naked ambition to replace him...
I'm ready for the auditions 😎— Khaleesi (@Andilentuli5) November 25, 2017
@Mshiniyagaya @LungaShabalala @Official_SABC1 @SABC3 well done nigga n good luck on your journey...I'm ready for the audition— Izwi98.0fm Presenter (@JaySims_SA) November 26, 2017
Speaking to Drum, the country's fav said he really enjoyed his time with the show and that it was with a heavy heart that he made the decision to leave. He felt it was now time for him to grow and explore other avenues in his career.
"I think I played my part, and I'm now leaving it to Khanya Mkangisa and Siphesihle Vazi to take over the show. They're already doing a great job," Shabalala said.
The presenter has hinted that he'll return to our TV screens soon.