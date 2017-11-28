All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Lunga Shabalala Bows Out Of 'Selimathunzi' And Fans Are Sad

    His last episode will be tonight.

    28/11/2017 12:38 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Gallo Images

    On Tuesday at 7.30pm, popular TV presenter and model Lunga Shabalala will appear in SABC1's entertainment show "Selimathunzi" for the last time.

    When the time came in 2011 to replace Kaos Matu, Pietermaritzburg-born Shabalala was finally chosen following a countrywide search.

    Lunga fans have already taken to Twitter to lament his departure.

    While some Tweeps have noted their naked ambition to replace him...

    Speaking to Drum, the country's fav said he really enjoyed his time with the show and that it was with a heavy heart that he made the decision to leave. He felt it was now time for him to grow and explore other avenues in his career.

    Red Carpet moments @featherssa awards. 🔥👔👓 #sirawesome #featherawards2017

    A post shared by Lunga Shabalala 🥇 (@lunga_shabalala) on

    "I think I played my part, and I'm now leaving it to Khanya Mkangisa and Siphesihle Vazi to take over the show. They're already doing a great job," Shabalala said.

    Also Read: People's Reactions To Demi-Leigh's Miss Universe Title Will Warm Your Heart

    The presenter has hinted that he'll return to our TV screens soon.

    Walking to the beat of my own drum. 🔵⚪️ #SirAwesome

    A post shared by Lunga Shabalala 🥇 (@lunga_shabalala) on

    MORE:EntertainmentLunga ShabalalaSABC1Selimathunzi