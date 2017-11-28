Ntando Kunene: 3 Reasons Why She Will Be A Great Mam'fundisi

Former Miss SA Ntandoyenkosi Kunene is getting ready for her traditional wedding to media personality and pastor Khaya Mthethwa this coming weekend.

Read: Khaya Mthethwa And Former Miss SA Ntando Kunene Are Getting Married

As the newly minted Mrs Mthethwa, Ntando will be mam'fundisi (pastor's wife) to the Oasis Church congregation in Johannesburg. Khaya's father, Reverend Bhekithemba Mthethwa, is the founder and current senior pastor at Oasis.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, Ntando shared pictures of herself in a doek, referring to herself as #MrsSomeoneImportant.



And in case you were wondering, chomi nayindoda:

Having watched Ntando during her reign as Miss South Africa in 2016, we're convinced that she will slay in her new role.

Here's why:

She lets her faith shine on social media

Ntando has always spoken about how faith shapes her life and her relationship with God. This often comes across her on social media posts.

She can hold a tune

She previously said singing was one of her hidden talents, and she's revealed in an interview that when she feels down, singing the gospel song "Kubo bonke oThixo" really cheers her up.

She's a dedicated follower of fashion

It's an open secret that first ladies in the church die for fashion. With her fashion sense, Ntando is the perfect fit for the role.



Congratulations once again to Ntando and Khaya.