Vusi Nova: Music Is Healing Me After My Kidnapping

Afro-pop singer Vusi Nova, real name Vusi Nongxo, is on a mission to spread cheer and love this festive season, one wedding at a time.

Following the release of the remix of his hit single "Ndimfumene" -- featuring Mozambican superstar Mr. Bow, real name Salvador Maiaze -- the 33-year-old called on Gauteng couples who are getting married this December to let him know, as he planned to surprise them and perform the song for them live on their special day.

"This is a typical wedding song, and I want to share it with couples on their wedding day. As we go along, we'll shoot at the weddings we visit and use the footage in the official music video. We will also be doing the same in Mozambique. We're excited about the journey," he said.



The song is available on digital music platforms.

The "Thandiwe" hitmaker also spoke about his hijacking ordeal in August and said that he has moved on.

"Even though every now and then it comes back, especially when I come up the street where I live, because that's where it happened, life has to go on. You have to not dwell on negative things. I'm taking it one day at a time. Music has always had a way of making me feel better in whatever it is that I'm going through," he told HuffPost SA.

He said the music video of the remix will be out soon.