3 Goosebump-Raising Performances By Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Ladysmith Black Mambazo performs at The Bardavon 1869 Opera House in Poughkeepsie, New York, on February 8, 2015.

South African acts have done a good job flying the South African flag internationally in 2017. 2018 promises to start with a bang, with Ladysmith Black Mambazo nominated at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in January.

Whether or not they bring home the trophies in the two categories they are nominated in, the country remains proud.

Read: Ladysmith Black Mambazo -- More Grammys Than Drake And Ed Sheeran

They have been nominated for the Best World Music Album and Best Children's Album 2017.

The group's signature performances are always memorable and guaranteed to linger longer in people's minds.

We have rounded up three of these, in case you need a reminder of the greatness that is Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Enjoy!

"Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes":

In 2007 they performed with legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon.

The "Homeless", "Xigubu", "Oliver Twist", "Y tjukutja" mash-up:

This performance was at the MTV Mamas in 2014.

"Homeless":