Ladysmith Black Mambazo -- More Grammys Than Drake And Ed Sheeran

Ladysmith Black Mambazo performing on the Siam Stage at Womad, Charlton Park, Malmesbury, UK on July 30, 2017. (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

It's been a good week for the South African entertainment industry. Just days after the crowning of Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters as Miss Universe, world-renowned acapella group Ladysmith Black Mambazo were nominated for the 60th Grammy Awards.

Such a great day!! Thank you Grammy Awards and to everyone who voted us as nominees for 2017!! pic.twitter.com/6e9bKmkixn November 28, 2017

Come January 28, the group will attend the 2018 Grammys in the hope of adding to their collection of trophies.

In 1988, they took home their first Grammy for the album "Shaka Zulu", in the Best Traditional Folk Recording category.

Their second Grammy was for their offering "Wanyukela" in 2003/4.

In 2009, they won Best Traditional World Music Album.

Their fourth Grammy was in 2013, in the category Best World Music CD.

The "Homeless" hitmakers have won more Grammys than some of the world's biggest musicians:

Hip hop superstar Drake has three.

Singer Drake arrives at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

Pop singer Ed Sheeran has two Grammys.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artist Ed Sheeran, winner of Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Thinking Out Loud', accepts award onstage during the GRAMMY Pre-Telecast at The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Microsoft Theater on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)

In Africa, they are the act with the most Grammy wins.

Angélique Kidjo is right behind them, though, with three.

The Soweto Gospel Choir has two.

Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: Winners of Traditional World Music Album, the Soweto Gospel Choir pose with their trophy at the 49th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 11 February 2007. AFP PHOTO/Gabriel BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)

South Africans congratulating the group are also calling on local radio stations to promote their music.

Its amazing how Radio stations jump to congratulate Ladysmith Black Mambazo for being nominated for the Grammys but hardly play their music on air. — PlaySAMusic (@PlaySAMusic) November 29, 2017

The Grammy Awards stay recognising LadySmith Black Mambazo, but we hardly ever hear their music on our local radio — Menzi 👓 Ngcobo (@MrMenziN) November 29, 2017

Join us in congratulating our living legends, Ladysmith Black Mabazo @therealmambazo on their 2017 #GRAMMYs nominations for Best Children's Album, for their album "Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World" & Best World Music Album for "Shaka Zulu Revisited." pic.twitter.com/uwBLp5cS46 — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) November 28, 2017

Two Grammy nods for Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Wow 👏👏... Talk about a career categorised by excellence. Our sounds, our culture on the world stage yet again, thanks to them. — BabyBrotherAlbum (@Blaklez) November 28, 2017

The awards ceremony will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Congratulations, Ladysmith Black Mambazo -- you make us so proud!