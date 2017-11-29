All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

    • NEWS

    Ambassadors To VOOV: Where Is Our Money?

    The company has now promised to pay by Friday.

    30/11/2017 09:46 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Brand ambassadors for live streaming app VOOV have taken to social media to rant about not being paid.

    But VOOV's Khosi Zwane-Siguqu said the payment process did not only involve them as employers, but also agencies outside the organisation.

    Zwane-Siguqu told HuffPost: "We are working with the agencies proactively to resolve the situation as quickly as possible".

    Many of the brand ambassadors took to social media to complain, saying they were supposed to have been paid 10 days ago, but they had been given empty promises by VOOV management ever since. According to the ambassadors, the company has now promised to pay them by Friday.

    With all the anger over payments and endless VOOV twitter handles, tweeps say they still do not know how it works.

    The new live-streaming app was launched in South Africa in September and has since attracted big names such as Thando Thabethe, Somizi Mhlongo, Pearl Thusi, Khanyi Mbau and DJ Zinhle to act as brand ambassadors.

    The app allows users to the opportunity to discover, connect and interact with any other South African user's live streams. Recently, the app was expanded to a live television streaming channel, which can be viewed on DStv.

    The application attracted many young aspiring celebrities who used it as a tool to gain recognition.

