Ambassadors To VOOV: Where Is Our Money?

Brand ambassadors for live streaming app VOOV have taken to social media to rant about not being paid.

But VOOV's Khosi Zwane-Siguqu said the payment process did not only involve them as employers, but also agencies outside the organisation.

Zwane-Siguqu told HuffPost: "We are working with the agencies proactively to resolve the situation as quickly as possible".

Many of the brand ambassadors took to social media to complain, saying they were supposed to have been paid 10 days ago, but they had been given empty promises by VOOV management ever since. According to the ambassadors, the company has now promised to pay them by Friday.

Yes I used VOOV, to complain about VOOV. A whole twitch guys??? I'm stressedt pic.twitter.com/UXriWTVPBg — UR MOM'S CHEST HAIR (@Lulama__) November 27, 2017

Me: "I'm joining the VOOV team"



Friend: "I don't trust them"



Me: "I need the money"



Friend: "Ok. Go for it"



*2 weeks later"



Me: "VOOV won't pay me bruh"



Friend:



pic.twitter.com/DDR6z3xyPR November 27, 2017

Us: when are we getting paid?



VOOV: pic.twitter.com/zADIRvOdB8 — Amazing Amy (@Vuyo_Unchained) November 27, 2017

With all the anger over payments and endless VOOV twitter handles, tweeps say they still do not know how it works.

I'm more hacked that I still don't know what VOOV is. — Helen of Troy (@kendrahunsley) November 27, 2017

The new live-streaming app was launched in South Africa in September and has since attracted big names such as Thando Thabethe, Somizi Mhlongo, Pearl Thusi, Khanyi Mbau and DJ Zinhle to act as brand ambassadors.

The app allows users to the opportunity to discover, connect and interact with any other South African user's live streams. Recently, the app was expanded to a live television streaming channel, which can be viewed on DStv.

The application attracted many young aspiring celebrities who used it as a tool to gain recognition.