LIFESTYLE

Fathers Are Excited For The 10 Days Of Paternity Leave

A bill was passed in Parliament that would allow fathers of a newborn to have 10 days parental leave. The private member's Labour Laws Amendment Bill, proposed by ACDP MP Cheryllyn Dudley, aims to give fathers the opportunity to take paternity leave. Fathers find this to be to be a step forward in building better relationships with their children and partners.