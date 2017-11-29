All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • ENTERTAINMENT

    IN PICTURES: Cassper's Warrior-Inspired Photoshoot!

    Mufasa is looking tight and toned!

    29/11/2017 16:54 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    CassperNyovest/Instagram
    Cassper Nyovest.

    All golden circle tickets to Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpFNBStadium concert have been sold out.

    With 48 hours left to go, he thanked all those who bought tickets for their support.

    Read: Celebrities Are Supporting Cassper Nyovest And It's So Beautiful

    Nyovest also took to social media recently to remind everyone of his roots as a MoTswana man -- and show off his amazing body transformation.

    Also Read: Cassper Nyovest: Looking More And More Like Mufasa!

    Here are the snaps:

    In true Cassper style, we have to ask: will you be there?

