IN PICTURES: Cassper's Warrior-Inspired Photoshoot!

All golden circle tickets to Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpFNBStadium concert have been sold out.

With 48 hours left to go, he thanked all those who bought tickets for their support.

Golden circle SOLD OUT!!!! Golden circle SOLD OUT!!!! Golden circle SOLD OUT!!!! Golden circle SOLD OUT!!!! Oh baby!!!! Golden circle SOLD OUT!!!! Your support is amazing !!! Now let's sell out the rest of the stadium!!! We are about to #FillUpFNBStadium pic.twitter.com/F4jzhqiZVy November 28, 2017

Nyovest also took to social media recently to remind everyone of his roots as a MoTswana man -- and show off his amazing body transformation.

Here are the snaps:

In true Cassper style, we have to ask: will you be there?