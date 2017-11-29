All Sections
    • NEWS

    Mthembu: 'ANN7 Defamed Me'

    Mthembu says he will report ANN7 to the BCCSA while the broadcaster's owner, Mzwanele Manyi, apologised immediately.

    29/11/2017 09:49 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Jackson Mthembu

    ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has come out fighting against ANN7 on social media, saying the broadcaster defamed him during an interview it conducted with six ANC MPs on Tuesday.

    He said the ANC members had made "defamatory utterances" against him and evidence leader in the Public Enterprises portfolio committee, Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

    The inquiry takes place against the backdrop of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's "State of Capture" report, made public in November last year. The report analysed alleged systemic corruption being perpetrated through state-owned companies, and -- fuelled by further allegations over the past 11 months -- sparked a national outcry from opposition political parties, civil society, business leaders, the public, and from within the ranks of the governing party itself.

    Mthembu said the "attacks" were due to his support of the committee's probe into state capture.

    ANN7's owner, Mzwanele 'Jimmy' Manyi, who is a staunch ANC backer, immediately apologised.

