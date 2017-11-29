Mthembu: 'ANN7 Defamed Me'

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has come out fighting against ANN7 on social media, saying the broadcaster defamed him during an interview it conducted with six ANC MPs on Tuesday.

He said the ANC members had made "defamatory utterances" against him and evidence leader in the Public Enterprises portfolio committee, Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

The inquiry takes place against the backdrop of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's "State of Capture" report, made public in November last year. The report analysed alleged systemic corruption being perpetrated through state-owned companies, and -- fuelled by further allegations over the past 11 months -- sparked a national outcry from opposition political parties, civil society, business leaders, the public, and from within the ranks of the governing party itself.

The whole day yesterday @ANN7tv defamed me and @Adv Vanara . This character assasination was led by @Mpumlwana and five @MYANC MPs . — Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) November 29, 2017

Even more damning was the deliberate failure of @ANN7tv to give @Adv Vanara , evidence leader @eskomenquiry , and mysef the right of reply. November 29, 2017

I believe @ANN7tv has failed in its duty as a broadcaster who needs to be fair and objective . I will approach the @BCCSA in this regard . — Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) November 29, 2017

I have already raised a formal complaint with @MYANC leadership on the defamatory utterances by the six ANC MPs led by Adv. Mpumlwana . — Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) November 29, 2017

Mthembu said the "attacks" were due to his support of the committee's probe into state capture.

ANN7's owner, Mzwanele 'Jimmy' Manyi, who is a staunch ANC backer, immediately apologised.