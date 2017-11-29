All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Ladysmith Black Mambazo Secure Two Grammy Nominations

    The South African legends are favourites to win at the biggest music event of the year.

    29/11/2017 07:18 SAST | Updated 23 minutes ago
    Getty Images

    Pioneering South African musical group Ladysmith Black Mambazo have been nominated for two Grammy awards, and speculation is widespread that they may scoop it.

    The famous acapella group have been nominated in the Best World Music Album category for their record 'Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration', and in the Best Children's Album category for 'Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World'.

    Ladysmith Black Mambazo have won four Grammy Awards in the past.

    The group's founder Joseph Tshabalala told TshisaLive that they were 'completely overwhelmed' by the news.

    "Thank you so much. We are so grateful for the love, that people love the music."

    The 60th annual Grammy Awards will take place on January 28, 2018.

    MORE:HalalaNews