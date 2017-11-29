Ladysmith Black Mambazo Secure Two Grammy Nominations

Pioneering South African musical group Ladysmith Black Mambazo have been nominated for two Grammy awards, and speculation is widespread that they may scoop it.

The famous acapella group have been nominated in the Best World Music Album category for their record 'Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration', and in the Best Children's Album category for 'Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World'.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo have won four Grammy Awards in the past.

The group's founder Joseph Tshabalala told TshisaLive that they were 'completely overwhelmed' by the news.

"Thank you so much. We are so grateful for the love, that people love the music."

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will take place on January 28, 2018.