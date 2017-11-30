AKA Not Interested In MTV Base's List Of 2017's Hottest MCs

Rapper AKA has refused to be included in the annual MTV Base "Hottest MCs" list for 2017, saying he does not want to be part of any measuring scale.

The list is due for release on November 29 / December 1, and will be broadcast on the channel (DStv Ch. 332) at 6pm.

AKA said the channel should not include him on the list until they decide to put him in the number-one spot.

Read: AKA Opens Up About His Growth, Upcoming Album And Leaving A Legacy

But even then, he said, he still wouldn't be interested.

"Even when you put me at number one, I am not coming," he told the channel in an interview.

The winner is decided by a panel of industry experts.

AKA said he's been the hardest-working artist in the industry -- "for like a million years, to be precise".

"I have put out countless classic records. I am the biggest and brightest star, and I have never been number one on the list," he said.

Watch his take on the list here:

Here's what @akaworldwide has to say about the list! Make sure you're tuned into the #BaseHottestMCs Roundtable on 30 November and 1 December on @DStv Ch 322 at 18:00. pic.twitter.com/CBgde75jsN November 28, 2017

This year's panel consists of Slikour, DJ Speedsta, Caron Williams, Fred Kayembe, Thabiso Khati and iFani -- each of them tasked with compiling individual lists, which are then combined to form one list, which is debated on the show.

Hip hop fans have taken to social media to reveal how their lists would look, if they were on the panel:

#BaseHottestMCs



My top 10 hottest MCs is:

1. Cassper Nyovest

2. Kwesta

3. Riky Rick

4. K.O

5. Emtee

6. Nasty C

7. A- Reece

8. KoolKat

9. Nadia Nakai

10. Rouge — IG: Frederick Hlalele (@katfrederick7) November 30, 2017

My TOP 10 #BaseHottestMCs



1. YoungstaCPT

2. Kwesta

3. Cassper Nyovest

4. AKA

5. Shane Eagle

6. eMTee

7. A-Reece

8. Stogie T

9. Nasty_C

10. Duncan — Mthobeli Valo (@Pronik_SA) November 30, 2017

My #basehottestmcs top 5

1. Cassper nyovest

2. kwesta

3. Nasty C

4 .A Reece

5. Broer — Mde Sivuyile (@Mde_Sivuyile) November 28, 2017

To MTV Base, in short, AKA has said: