Best Of HuffPost On 30 November: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said on Wednesday that "an organisation" (he would not directly name the party involved) submitted 5,000 names as special voters in a Free State by-election. "It was discovered that at least 1,000 of them are deceased. Most of the others were people who no longer reside in those districts. We are asking what would be the motive [for] this?" Mashilo said. Read here.

2. South Africa's first Michelin-starred chef, author, and photographer, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, has developed an edible candle made of animal fat that online audiences are very confused about. Van der Westhuizen's edible candle features kaiings (internal fat rendered until crisp), pork lard and pepper. Once lit, it drips onto "mosbolletjie" bread to be eaten as dripping –– something between gravy and a buttery spread. Read here.

3. Prince William couldn't be more excited about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement news. During Prince William's first official visit to Finland on Wednesday, the royal told reporters that he's "delighted" for the couple. But it seems like his well-wishes are just a little selfish. Read here.

4. Early election results coming out of Wednesday's municipal by-elections indicate that the ANC is losing its foothold in the townships, a crucial voter base for the governing party. Self-proclaimed "election nerd" Dawie Scholtz said on Twitter on Wednesday morning that the ANC was now down to only 42% support in townships, with votes in Metsimaholo municipality showing the ANC owning a mere 32% share of the vote, the DA 30%, and the EFF 23%. Read here.

5. Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is settling into her new life in New York as Miss Universe, and we have a new reigning Miss South Africa -- meet Adè van Heerden. Van Heerden, who is a medical doctor and lieutenant at Military 2 Hospital in Cape Town, takes over the title following Nel-Peters' win at the 66th Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas on Sunday. Read here.

Watch our new #MissSA2017's extraordinary journey to the crown. https://t.co/mzXLkl9lK4 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) November 30, 2017

6. Two communities may be on the brink of getting what they've sought for over 20 years. Track My Mayor* partnered with HuffPost SA to tell their story. Read here.

7. The Handspring Puppet Company has been awarded the Arts and Culture Trust's (ACT's) Lifetime Achievement Award -- a powerful symbol of recognition for the pioneering puppetry organisation. The group is the artistic home and base of a group of performers, designers, theatre artists and technicians who in their work and training have revived the centuries-old craft of puppetry to uplift communities and entertain the country –– and the world. Read here.