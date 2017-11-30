Everyone is talking about MTV Africa's documentary, The People Vs Patriarchy, after it premiered on Wednesday.

Directed by Lebongang Rasethaba, the doccie unpacks patriarchy's impact on the daily lives of South Africans, exploring the #Menaretrash hashtag and gender-based violence.

As MTV Africa's preview clip showed from the first frames, some men really do think women are second-class citizens who belong under their thumbs. "Never hesitate to discipline your wives... a good spanking won't kill them," says the man being interviewed.

Remember The People vs The Rainbow Nation? Well this time MTV presents The #PeopleVsPatriarchy, which explores a number of issues, including the popular #MenAreTrash narrative. You don't want to miss this dcumentary at 9:15pm, tonight on MTV Ch130. In fact, tag a friend. pic.twitter.com/VuiUiRkPJ0 November 29, 2017

Judging by the conversation on social media, the film hit a nerve for many South Africans. Three top themes tended to crop up regularly in the conversation:

1. Flat-out denial is the go-to for many

There's no #PeopleVsPatriarchy it's just angry bitter feminists with major daddy problems and emasculated men who pretend to agree cause they want to get some action vs patriarchy — VERACIOUS (@MOHALE94) November 30, 2017

What is wrong with patriarchy? Are you advocating for matriarchy instead? Where does that leave you? — Ana Mosioatunya (@AMosioatunya) November 30, 2017

Patriarchy and Racism have such striking similarities. The denial, the continued benefit and avoidance of change #PeopleVsPatriarchy — Karabo Songo (@Mr_K_S) November 29, 2017

You forgot the gender Pay-gab, anything you can use to suit your imaginary oppression and victimhood. male power, institutional oppression is a myth, if patriarchy has authority over your body, I command you to cut your hair, remove your ear rings and walk naked. — Teboho (@Teboho2222) November 30, 2017

Such a struggle. Go cry your crocodile tears when you actually do some research. pic.twitter.com/EGuuK5ieBO — Alex (@PatrioticAlex) November 30, 2017

When ever this topic comes on I just lol — Bob Sebenza (@TheWatchdog11) November 29, 2017

2. Internalised misogyny reinforces the problem

Patriarchy is most painful when its endorsed by women... abo'Mama that'll be telling young girls "boys will be boys" perpetuate a chain of violence towards women. #PeopleVsPatriarchy — Mmabo.Wa.Ga.THELEDI (@Mmabo_Theledi) November 29, 2017

#PeopleVsPatriarchy our parents especially mothers taught us that a woman doesnt leave her house,even whn the man is abusive. — Tshilidzi (@CeciliaMunyai) November 30, 2017

"You will never keep a man with that big mouth. Men love a woman who knows her place" they say#PeopleVsPatriarchy — #RADIOGOALS (@tlou_tlolane) November 30, 2017

3. People suggest different mechanisms to effect change

We live and learn. Relearn and learn. Unlearn and learn. Relearn and unlearn and learn. #PeopleVsPatriarchy pic.twitter.com/xoUWmaopAK — Landless Native (@Tshepopule) November 29, 2017

And I've been saying, Culture is not set in stone, those are laws that were made by someone else, they can always change. #PeopleVsPatriarchy — Orange Moon (@MalkiaMpho) November 29, 2017

Cry. Talk to someone. Vulnerability does not equate to weakness. You are not less of a "man" because of your tears. Socialize young boys to eradicate patriarchy instead of implementing it. This change should begin in educational and religious institutions. #PeopleVsPatriarchy — tsatsi. (@Tsatsawane_t) November 29, 2017

Here is the trailer:

The documentary's repeats are scheduled for the first week of December.