Dodgy NPA Boss To Head Panel That Will Decide Zuma's Fate

The controversial director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal, Moipone Noko, has been appointed to lead a team that will consider President Jacob Zuma's representations on corruption charges, Business Day reported on Friday.

Zuma had until Thursday to submit new representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on why he should not be charged with corruption. Zuma and the NPA lost an appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal that the decision to drop the charges against him was irrational. He then asked the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shaun Abrahams, if he could have an opportunity to make new representations before a decision was made about whether or not to charge him.

Zuma faces 783 counts of fraud, corruption and racketeering, related to the multibillion rand arms deal if he is charged.

According to Business Day, the Hawks were also given until Thursday to let the NPA know how many of the original 218 witnesses were still available. The DA, who brought the case against the NPA and Zuma that the dropping of the charges was irrational, eight years ago, was also invited to make representations.

Noko's history at the NPA is tainted with scandals. When she was appointed in 2013, it was reported that she had withdrawn charges of harassment and intimidation against one of Zuma's wives, Tobeka Madiba-Zuma.

City Press reported at the time that Noko tried to stop NPA staff from giving evidence about the case to investigators. She was also responsible for the withdrawal of charges against two ANC provincial leaders, Mike Mabuyakhulu and Peggy Nkonyeni, who were accused of corruption.

NPA staff asked for her to be investigated for her conduct.

In April, News24 reported that Noko was labelled a "pathetic witness" during a case involving the former KwaZulu-Natal Judge President, Chiman Patel, who sued for malicious prosecution. According to News24, Patel was charged with crimen injuria for allegedly calling a staff member "rubbish" -- a claim he denied -- but the case was dropped on the day the trial was due to begin.

In 2016, IOL reported that former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss General Johan Booysen laid charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice against Noko for allegedly lying about the reasons he was charged with racketeering.