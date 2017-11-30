All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    'Hands Off Herman Mashaba' -- Mmusi Maimane

    "We will not let them win."

    30/11/2017 12:16 SAST | Updated 32 minutes ago
    AFP/Getty Images
    (Photo credit should read RODGER BOSCH/AFP/Getty Images)

    DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Thursday came out in strong defence against a motion of no confidence in Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

    "My fellow South Africans, today the ANC want to vote to remove Herman Mashaba as mayor of this great city. But their reasons for wanting to remove him have nothing to do with any failure on his part to do his job," said Maimane during a #HandsOffMashaba march in Johannesburg. The demonstration was prompted by the ANC's motion of no confidence against Mashaba.

    "We will not let them win."– Mmusi Maimane

    "The ANC knew he would be a good mayor, but they had no idea just how good he would be. His all-out war on the ANC's legacy of corruption and looting that brought Johannesburg to the brink of bankruptcy has really shaken them badly. They are upset and embarrassed, and for that they want him gone".

    Getty Images
    (Photo by Simphiwe Nkwali/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

    "We will not let them win. Herman Mashaba is our mayor. He loves this city and he has sworn to make it a better place for everyone who lives here, works here or visits here. The crooked cadres can never, and will never, beat the unity of the people of Joburg."

    Maimane said that the city of Johannesburg meant everything to the DA and the nation.

    "Joburg is the heart of our economy and for the past two decades, Johannesburg has been neglected, mismanaged and bled dry by the very people elected to serve the city. This metro has been brought to its knees by a toxic combination of theft, fraud, and crony politics."

    "Nothing has been maintained, very little new projects have been built, and billions of rands have ended up in the pockets of crooked politicians, crooked staff and the crooked businesses that collude with them," Maimane continued.

    "Mayor Mashaba is working harder for the poor. Mayor Mashaba is cleaning up corruption. Mayor Mashaba is fixing the bankrupt budget. Mayor Mashaba is delivering more basic services for all. He is cleaning up the inner city, building a volunteer spirit across the city, and bringing Joburgers together."

    The EFF was also in solidarity DA condemned the notion of vote of no confidence against Herman Mashaba.

    Malema also had his say on the matter.

    MORE:ANCCity of JohannesburgDAHerman MashabaMmusi MaimanePolitics