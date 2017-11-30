'Hands Off Herman Mashaba' -- Mmusi Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Thursday came out in strong defence against a motion of no confidence in Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

"My fellow South Africans, today the ANC want to vote to remove Herman Mashaba as mayor of this great city. But their reasons for wanting to remove him have nothing to do with any failure on his part to do his job," said Maimane during a #HandsOffMashaba march in Johannesburg. The demonstration was prompted by the ANC's motion of no confidence against Mashaba.

"We will not let them win." – Mmusi Maimane

"The ANC knew he would be a good mayor, but they had no idea just how good he would be. His all-out war on the ANC's legacy of corruption and looting that brought Johannesburg to the brink of bankruptcy has really shaken them badly. They are upset and embarrassed, and for that they want him gone".

(Photo by Simphiwe Nkwali/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

"We will not let them win. Herman Mashaba is our mayor. He loves this city and he has sworn to make it a better place for everyone who lives here, works here or visits here. The crooked cadres can never, and will never, beat the unity of the people of Joburg."

Maimane said that the city of Johannesburg meant everything to the DA and the nation.

"Joburg is the heart of our economy and for the past two decades, Johannesburg has been neglected, mismanaged and bled dry by the very people elected to serve the city. This metro has been brought to its knees by a toxic combination of theft, fraud, and crony politics."

"Nothing has been maintained, very little new projects have been built, and billions of rands have ended up in the pockets of crooked politicians, crooked staff and the crooked businesses that collude with them," Maimane continued.

#DA members gathering at the Pieter Roos Park before marching to the Johannesburg City Council in protest of a motion of no confidence tabled by the Anc against Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba #Mashaba @Netwerk24Berig pic.twitter.com/f65TO1GvOE — Selloane Khalane (@SelloaneKhalane) November 30, 2017

"Mayor Mashaba is working harder for the poor. Mayor Mashaba is cleaning up corruption. Mayor Mashaba is fixing the bankrupt budget. Mayor Mashaba is delivering more basic services for all. He is cleaning up the inner city, building a volunteer spirit across the city, and bringing Joburgers together."

The EFF was also in solidarity DA condemned the notion of vote of no confidence against Herman Mashaba.

The EFF will not support any of the opportunist motions of no confidence brought by the ANC in the Metros. Any rational and sensible South Africa will know that of all devils, the ANC in its present form is not an option &can't be trusted with political power. They must go jump! — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) November 30, 2017

Malema also had his say on the matter.