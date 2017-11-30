Hawks Not Investigating Bongo Bribery Claims

The Hawks are not investigating allegations that State Security Minister Bongani Bongo tried to bribe the evidence leader of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom, Advocate Nthuthuzelo Vanara, according to Business Day.

Last weekend, the Sunday Times reported that Bongo was sent by Eskom board chairperson Zethembe Khoza to offer a bribe to Vanara in exchange for killing the inquiry. It was alleged that Eskom employees were afraid of going to jail for what was being revealed at the inquiry. Khoza denied the claims and said he had never met Bongo.

On Wednesday, The Citizen reported that an anticorruption task team led by the Hawks was investigating the case, and that several suspects were under investigation.

But on Thursday, Business Day reported that there was no investigation. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told Business Day that it was not investigating the matter, and the SA Police Service referred queries to the Hawks. The Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said he knew nothing about an investigation into the matter.

He reportedly said that he had heard rumours that the Hawks were investigating, but that there was no investigation at this stage.

But he said the Hawks would have no reason to decline if the case was referred to them.

"That is the first I have heard. Reports emerged that we are investigating and that was the first I have heard of it. I have checked. I have changed (sic) with General [Yolisa] Matakata and she says she is also no aware of such an investigation," Mulaudzi reportedly said.

Meanwhile, President Jacob Zuma said he was looking into the allegations, after the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, brought them to his attention.