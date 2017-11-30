HuffPost South Africa apologises to AfriForum for wrongly ascribing the alleged views and actions of Solidarity to the organisation.

In a blog post on 13 September 2017 under the headline "Tumi Morake: A Victim Of South Africa's 'Bell Pottinger'" we conflated the two organisations' actions and pronouncements on the Morake issue.

AfriForum lodged a complaint with the Press Ombudsman, who found in its favour and directed HuffPost SA to apologise to the organisation.

In particular, we wrongly said that AfriForum had attacked and vilified Morake for her views, and had called her a racist. This also included the alleged fanning of the Spur boycott, and the launching of a campaign against the new director of the ATKV.

AfriForum has denied waging a campaign against Morake on social media or that it planned to lay a complaint against her with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA). This was done by Solidarity.

HuffPost South Africa subscribes to the Press Code and subjects itself to the judgment of the ombudsman. The full finding can be read on www.presscouncil.org.za.