Meet Adè van Heerden, Your New Miss South Africa

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is settling into her new life in New York as Miss Universe, and we have a new reigning Miss South Africa -- meet Adè van Heerden.

Van Heerden, who is a medical doctor and lieutenant at Military 2 Hospital in Cape Town, takes over the title following Nel-Peters' win at the 66th Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas on Sunday.

She was first princess at this year's Miss SA contest, and also represented the country in the Miss World pageant in China recently.



On Thursday, Van Heerden crowned her first princess, Boipelo Mabe, who had originally been crowned second princess at the 2017 Miss SA pageant.

If you'd like to know more about the new Miss SA, watch the introduction video prepared for her Miss World entry here: