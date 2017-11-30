Ramaphosa Gets Nod From Eastern Cape ANC

East London - The ANC in the Eastern Cape has nominated Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed President Jacob Zuma as the next ANC president, News24 reported.

Ramaphosa secured 423 branch nominations and his rival Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma only managed a meagre 61.

The results were announced on Thursday at the Provincial General Council (PGC), being held at the East London City Hall.

The race for the deputy presidency was a close call, with ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize getting 193 nominations and Mpumalanga chairperson David Mabuza winning 190.

Ramaphosa's slate took the rest of the top six positions.

Other key nominations are:

- Incumbent secretary general Gwede Mantashe as national chairperson, with 416 nominations;

- Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu as secretary general, with 408 nominations;

- Cosatu's second deputy president Zingiswa Losi got the nod for deputy secretary general, with 172 nominations

- ANC Gauteng chairperson Paul Mashatile as treasurer general, with 449 nominations.

News24