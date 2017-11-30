All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    SA Celebrities Speak Out Against Libya Slave Trade

    "What the hell?"

    30/11/2017 11:11 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Alain Pitton/NurPhoto via Getty Images
    A woman shows a placard reading 'I'm black and I'm a human being'. A protest took place in Toulouse, France, on November 26 against slavery and slave trade, following CNN's exposé of a human-trafficking syndicate. Demonstrators want to raise awareness about the slave trade, migration and refugees' reception in the EU.

    People all over have been shocked by the news of a human-trafficking syndicate selling hundreds of African migrants into slavery in Libya.

    Condemnation of the slave trade has come from around the world. Celebrities, local and international, are joining calls for solidarity –– and for the perpetrators to be brought to book.

    The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has also condemned the trade, calling for its immediate end.

    "These inhumane acts are incongruent with the ideals of the African Union and relevant African and international instruments, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Pights," the department said in a statement.

    Here's what media personalities had to say:

    DISCLAIMER: The photographs used in the posts have been included entirely at the discretion of the individuals who used them and may not relate in any way to the recent events currently unfolding in Libya.

    Pearl Thusi

    Black Coffee

    Manaka Ranaka

    Somizi

    Toke Makinwa

    This is so SAD 😞 how did we get here? We need to erase the notion that the grass is greener on the other side, I spent some time three weeks ago trying to convince a young man to stay back in Nigeria, he was about to get involved in "Visa" runs, (pay someone money for travel document) to leave this country cos according to him, everything spoil for here and "life is better over there so let me just leave this country". We need to do more, share more, talk more on the issue of leaving to find what isn't there. Life is equally as tough on the other side if not tougher, that is the reality, people are running away from home daily and some of them we haven't heard from are being sold. Things are tough but these guys are promised a better life and then later sold to slavery. They are beaten, starved, etc. This must stop 🛑 #alllivesmatter #blacklivesmatter stopslaveryinlibya

    Ricky Rick


    Watch CNN's exposé here:

    MORE:EntertainmentlibyaLibya Slave TradeNewsSA News