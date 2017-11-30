SA Celebrities Speak Out Against Libya Slave Trade

A woman shows a placard reading 'I'm black and I'm a human being'. A protest took place in Toulouse, France, on November 26 against slavery and slave trade, following CNN's exposé of a human-trafficking syndicate. Demonstrators want to raise awareness about the slave trade, migration and refugees' reception in the EU.

People all over have been shocked by the news of a human-trafficking syndicate selling hundreds of African migrants into slavery in Libya.

Condemnation of the slave trade has come from around the world. Celebrities, local and international, are joining calls for solidarity –– and for the perpetrators to be brought to book.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has also condemned the trade, calling for its immediate end.

"These inhumane acts are incongruent with the ideals of the African Union and relevant African and international instruments, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Pights," the department said in a statement.

Here's what media personalities had to say:

DISCLAIMER: The photographs used in the posts have been included entirely at the discretion of the individuals who used them and may not relate in any way to the recent events currently unfolding in Libya.

Pearl Thusi

Black Coffee

Manaka Ranaka

Somizi

Toke Makinwa

Ricky Rick

Prince harry wedding is trending more than black people being sold as slaves in 2017... in Africa by Africans... God Forgive Us 🙏🏾 — #StayShiningEP (@rikyrickworld) November 28, 2017



Watch CNN's exposé here: