SA Celebrities Speak Out Against Libya Slave Trade

People all over have been shocked by the news of a human-trafficking syndicate selling hundreds of African migrants into slavery in Libya.
Condemnation of the slave trade has come from around the world. Celebrities, local and international, are joining calls for solidarity –– and for the perpetrators to be brought to book.
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has also condemned the trade, calling for its immediate end.
"These inhumane acts are incongruent with the ideals of the African Union and relevant African and international instruments, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Pights," the department said in a statement.
Here's what media personalities had to say:
Pearl Thusi
Over and above counting your blessings... think of the Crime to humanity happening in Libya. As I reach no understanding of how I can help fight this injustice- I can pray, I can assist any fellow African brother or sister as a contribution and an act of love. Love spreads faster than the wild fire of hate. Let's rain love on each other when we feel powerless to solve the main issue. My heart is so broken and I can't believe how when there's a glimmer of hope, when we think things can't get worse... and they do. Life is meant to be priceless... no one should be bought or sold... so is love- let's spread it. 💔 #PrayforAfrica #libyaslavetrade #fightforafrica #libya
Black Coffee
Manaka Ranaka
Afrika what's going on??? #Libya what the hell??? I know for a fact South Africa was banned at some point from Olympics for apartheid! World what are banning Libya from for #SlaveTrade in this Day n Age??? What I want to know is, the TRADE wouldn't exist if there was no MARKET for this!!! Who is thier TARGET MARKET!?! WHO IN THIS DAY N AGE STILL BUYS SLAVES. WHO IS THIS MARKET!!!??? #StopSlaveTradeInLibya or anywhere else for that matter. 😢😢😢
Somizi
Toke Makinwa
This is so SAD 😞 how did we get here? We need to erase the notion that the grass is greener on the other side, I spent some time three weeks ago trying to convince a young man to stay back in Nigeria, he was about to get involved in "Visa" runs, (pay someone money for travel document) to leave this country cos according to him, everything spoil for here and "life is better over there so let me just leave this country". We need to do more, share more, talk more on the issue of leaving to find what isn't there. Life is equally as tough on the other side if not tougher, that is the reality, people are running away from home daily and some of them we haven't heard from are being sold. Things are tough but these guys are promised a better life and then later sold to slavery. They are beaten, starved, etc. This must stop 🛑 #alllivesmatter #blacklivesmatter stopslaveryinlibya
Ricky Rick
Prince harry wedding is trending more than black people being sold as slaves in 2017... in Africa by Africans... God Forgive Us 🙏🏾— #StayShiningEP (@rikyrickworld) November 28, 2017
