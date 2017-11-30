All Sections
    Would You Eat This South African Chef's Edible Candle?

    A local chef has made a candle that you can eat, and it's freaking people out.

    30/11/2017 12:00 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Jan Hendrik/ Instagram

    South Africa's first Michelin-starred chef, author, and photographer, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, has developed an edible candle made of animal fat that online audiences are very confused about.

    Hendrick's edible candle features kaiings (internal fat rendered until crisp), pork lard and pepper. Once lit, it drips onto "mosbolletjie" bread to be eaten as dripping –– something between gravy and a buttery spread.

    The candle dish is featured in "Jan", a DStv documentary that reveals how he combines French and South African cooking in his restaurant, JAN, in Nice, France.

    Instagram opinions vary. Some call Hendrik a "genius", saying the dish was a "spiritual moment", and that it "looks amazing". But we're not so sure.

    What are your thoughts? Would you eat the animal-fat candle?

    Check out the video below:

    A SPIRITUAL MOMENT | Edible candle made with Kaiings, pork lard and pepper. Drippings on freshly baked Mosbolletjies. #proudlysouthafrican #JAN @viatv @showmaxonline @chefstalk @michelinguide

    A post shared by Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen (@janhendrik) on

