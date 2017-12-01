All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    7 Christmas Gift Ideas For R200 Or Less!

    'Tis better to give than to receive, so give your wallet a break this festive season...

    01/12/2017 09:35 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Julia_Sudnitskaya via Getty Images
    Christmas gift box against turquoise bokeh background. Holiday greeting card.

    The lights are up on the streets and in the shops, and Boney M is warbling "The Little Drummer Boy" from a thousand mall speakers, which can only mean one thing: Christmas is coming.

    If you're on a tight budget, however, buying Christmas gifts can be stressful. Here's HuffPost's selection of gifts that won't cost you an arm and a leg, to keep you feeling festive throughout the season of giving.

    1. Go Travel Lightweight Tote Bag: R104

    Takealot

    Available at Takealot.com, this would be a cool gift for someone who likes travelling. It folds into a small pouch and converts into a stylish tote when you need it.

    2. Sway Folding Auxiliary Speaker and Phone Cradle: 149

    Clicks

    A great gift for anyone who enjoys playing music or watching videos hands-free. It's a fun gift for young tech fans, available at stores like Clicks. It folds compactly for easy storage and transportation, so it's also a great gift for someone who's always on the road. It can be powered by batteries, or via the supplied USB cable.

    3. Hooded Travel Pillow: R199

    Mr Price

    This travel pillow is ideal to keep the lucky recipient comfortable on long flights, drives or bus rides –– plus it will keep their ears warm!

    4. Aluminium Cosmetics Case Medium: R124

    Clicks

    Know someone with lots of essentials in her make-up kit? She'll adore this handy organiser –– and it's convenient for travelling, too.

    5. Love & Lavender Wooden Basket

    Clicks

    The ultimate go-to gift for lovers of lavender! The pretty wicker basket contains body washes, lotions and soaps, for a loved one who deserves a good pampering.

    You can also make much more thoughtful and personalised gifts at a fraction of the store-bought cost. Here are two ideas from Mirror:

    6. Photo Frame

    Take an old photo frame and jazz it up twith old maps, attractive wallpaper, or even a collage of family faces to make a unique, personal gift.

    karandaev via Getty Images
    Christmas chalkboard, fir tree and lights. View with copy space for your text

    7. Memory Jar

    nastenkapeka via Getty Images
    closed tin with stickers inside with a painted heart on the shelf with the paintings in the background

    An empty jar and some scraps of paper can create a sweet and thoughtful memory jar.

    The whole idea of this gesture is for the person receiving the gift to make a note of every great thing that happens over the course of the year, and then they get to look back on all the memories at the end of the year, or even whenever they're feeling low.

