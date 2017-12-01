Des Moines Zoo Caring For 3 African Lion Cubs

Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is preparing to show off its newest additions - three African lion cubs.

The two females and one male were born Nov. 14, and had their first physical on Nov. 20.

Zoo officials say the cubs were part of a large litter of five cubs, but two others didn't survive. The cubs don't have names yet and have been spending time bonding with their mother, Neema.

Officials say the cubs must go through a series of vaccinations over the coming months before zoo visitors will be allowed to see them.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the African lion as "vulnerable" and says populations are declining. Threats include loss of habitat because of human encroachment and poaching.