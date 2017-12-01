The week that was had many thought-provoking conversations; including one about women facing pregnancy while being HIV-positive, and finding ways to deal with that, rather than thinking of it as a death sentence. We also sat down with Vusi Nova to talk about his journey after he was hijacked, and how he is healing from that ordeal. Enjoy HuffPost's stories from the week that was:

1. AKA STANDING FOR 365 DAYS OF ACTIVISM FOR WOMEN AND CHILDREN

Rapper AKA feels that more should be done to protect women and children. READ MORE.

2. VUSI NOVA TAKING PEOPLE BACK TO THE MAFIKIZOLO DAYS

Afro-pop singer Vusi Nova sat down with HuffPost to speak about his recovery from a hijacking in August. He was accompanied by Mozambican singer Mr. Bow. The spoke about the remix of "Ndimfumene". READ MORE.





3. BEING HIV-POSITIVE AND PREGNANT IS NOT OVERWHELMING IF YOU GET THE RIGHT HELP

Irene Nkosi is an HIV activist and educator helping HIV-positive expecting mothers to take better care of themselves, so that they can give birth to healthy babies. She is part of a programme, Mentor Mother, that gives women advice and checks up on them, educating them on how to cope with the disease. READ MORE

4. HOORAY FROM FATHERS-TO-BE! 10 DAYS PATERNITY LEAVE IS A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION



Fathers-to-be are happy to hear that they will have more time at home after their babies are born. Parliament has passed a bill that will allow fathers of a newborn to have 10 days parental leave. The private member's Labour Laws Amendment Bill, proposed by ACDP MP Cheryllyn Dudley, aims to formalise paternity leave. Here are some reactions to the news from fathers:





5. DECEMBER FEVER SHOULD NOT CLOUD YOU JUDGMENT WHEN IT COMES TO SPENDING

December is here. The parties are starting, and money will be leaving your pocket like water leaking out of a sieve. Here are some ways to make your January more bearable:



