    • POLITICS

    R2-Million Bonus For Former Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson

    DA has requested new Energy Minister David Mahlobo to suspend the 'once-off gratuity'.

    01/12/2017 08:55 SAST | Updated 19 minutes ago
    Getty Images

    Documents uncovered by DA MP Gavin Davis reveal that South Africa's former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson will this year receive a "once-off gratuity" bonus of more than R2-million.

    The news comes after Joemat-Petterson was recently removed as a minister during a Cabinet reshuffle after news came to light that she had sold 10.3-million barrels of South Africa's strategic fuel reserves.

    Davis said in a tweet on Thursday that the ANC would take the R2.1-million from the renewable energy budget, "this after she unlawfully authorised the sale of our strategic oil reserves at a cost to the fiscus of R2-billion. What do you think?" he said.

    Davis asked why she would be receiving a bonus at all for her dodgy behaviour.

    "Why should we give Joemat-Pettersson a R2.1-million golden handshake when she personally organised the theft of our oil reserves at a cost of R2-billion to the economy?"

    Davis has requested the new Energy Minister David Mahlobo to suspend the "once-off gratuity".

    "We believe that this...payment should not proceed at least until such a time that Ms. Joemat-Pettersson is cleared of wrongdoing for the sale of South Africa's strategic oil reserves in December 2015," said Davis.

