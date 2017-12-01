R2-Million Bonus For Former Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson

Documents uncovered by DA MP Gavin Davis reveal that South Africa's former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson will this year receive a "once-off gratuity" bonus of more than R2-million.

The news comes after Joemat-Petterson was recently removed as a minister during a Cabinet reshuffle after news came to light that she had sold 10.3-million barrels of South Africa's strategic fuel reserves.

Davis said in a tweet on Thursday that the ANC would take the R2.1-million from the renewable energy budget, "this after she unlawfully authorised the sale of our strategic oil reserves at a cost to the fiscus of R2-billion. What do you think?" he said.

Davis asked why she would be receiving a bonus at all for her dodgy behaviour.

"Why should we give Joemat-Pettersson a R2.1-million golden handshake when she personally organised the theft of our oil reserves at a cost of R2-billion to the economy?"

Davis has requested the new Energy Minister David Mahlobo to suspend the "once-off gratuity".

"We believe that this...payment should not proceed at least until such a time that Ms. Joemat-Pettersson is cleared of wrongdoing for the sale of South Africa's strategic oil reserves in December 2015," said Davis.