Gordhan Appointed Visiting Professor At Wits

Former finance minister and ANC MP has been appointed as visiting professor at the Wits School of Governance, Business Day reported. Gordhan's appointment is effective from December 1.

Gordhan joins the ranks of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, former speaker of Parliament, former Constitutional Court justice Zak Jacoob and former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni, who have all been visiting professors at Wits.

Professor David Everatt, head of the School of Governance, reportedly said that Gordhan's stance on corruption and mismanagement are values that should be impressed upon students.

"He has played an integral role in SAs history and we believe that his strong experience‚ sound public financial management and principled stand on good governance and transformation of the economy will add substantial value to the academic programme. Gordhan's strong views on corruption and financial mismanagement are well known — these are the vales that we want to impress upon our students‚ many of whom serve in the public sector," he said.

Dean of the faculty of commerce, law and management, Professor Imraan Valodia reportedly said this "substantial appointment" will "bode well for the faculty.

"Mr Gordhan will join the likes of Nhlanhla Nene (interim director of Wits Business School)‚ Max Sisulu and Tito Mboweni‚ all whom have held leadership positions in government. This is another step forward in strengthening the faculty's cohort of stalwarts whose knowledge‚ energy and experience will no doubt inspire the next generation of leaders."

Wits university vice-chancellor, Professor Adam Habib, said Gordhan embodies the values of Wits.

"Pravin Gordhan has a very successful track record in management of the public service. The skill sets that he has acquired through his years of managerial experience will be the basis of rich learning for the university and its students. Gordhan embodies the values of Wits and the school‚ faculty and administration look forward to engaging with him in the near future," he reportedly said.

Valodia told City Press that the appointment was not political. Valodia was asked this because Nene and Gordhan were both fired by President Jacob Zuma under controversial circumstances.

"We asked Nene to help with a very specific, hands-on management job. That is very different. The two are not related," he said.

Gordhan's appointment is part-time and unpaid, City Press reported.