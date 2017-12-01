All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Here's What Tyrese Gibson Got Up To In Mzansi

    The U.S. star and his bae kept us posted with vacation snaps on Instagram. 🇿🇦

    01/12/2017 12:28 SAST
    Danny Moloshok / Reuters
    Tyrese Gibson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

    Tyrese Gibson has been in South Africa all week, snapping pictures and making us crave a vacation. The singer/actor arrived in the country on Tuesday –– but sorry, ladies: his bae, Samantha Gibson, came along too.

    The star, familiar from the "Fast And Furious" franchise, has been blessing our Instagram timelines with pictures of his holiday, and we've been hooked.

    Tyrese was jet-setting around, and his first pitstop was lunch with struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela- Mandela. Talk about goals!

    They say the grass is always greener once you get to the other side... I want you to see the REAL Africa stay with me!! You can pay for School but you can't buy class"..... - Jay-Z so classy so timeless #SouthAfricanEscape the adventure starts now........ Stay near my timeline Johannesburg is about to get real...... First stop private lunch with my First Lady Samantha Gibson and the First Lady of SOUTH AFRICA my good friend and Mother WINNIE MANDELA!!! #VoltronChairman not just married..... Happily married.... #WeddingBandGang go now to www.nac.co.za they have the best service and rates for helicopter charters in South Africa!! #FlyNAC

    A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

    He even gave South Africa's former first lady a kiss.

    And what would a visit to Mzansi be, without a visit to a game reserve?

