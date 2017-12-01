Here's What Tyrese Gibson Got Up To In Mzansi

Tyrese Gibson has been in South Africa all week, snapping pictures and making us crave a vacation. The singer/actor arrived in the country on Tuesday –– but sorry, ladies: his bae, Samantha Gibson, came along too.

The star, familiar from the "Fast And Furious" franchise, has been blessing our Instagram timelines with pictures of his holiday, and we've been hooked.

Johannesburg, South Africa 🇿🇦 here's my first post.......... I can't believe I'm here...... Unreal times to come.... A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:10pm PST

Tyrese was jet-setting around, and his first pitstop was lunch with struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela- Mandela. Talk about goals!

He even gave South Africa's former first lady a kiss.

To kiss the lips of a revolutionary Mother Winnie Mandela Africa we love You and appreciate more than you could ever imagine for the love and warm embrace you made me and my wife feel MOST welcome thank you Mother see you soon!! and I wanted to leave you with some love Too........ #FastEntireCollection Johannesburg I'm here baby!!!!! A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Nov 28, 2017 at 10:11am PST

And what would a visit to Mzansi be, without a visit to a game reserve?