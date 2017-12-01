Here's What Tyrese Gibson Got Up To In Mzansi

Tyrese Gibson has been in South Africa all week, snapping pictures and making us crave a vacation. The singer/actor arrived in the country on Tuesday –– but sorry, ladies: his bae, Samantha Gibson, came along too.
The star, familiar from the "Fast And Furious" franchise, has been blessing our Instagram timelines with pictures of his holiday, and we've been hooked.
Tyrese was jet-setting around, and his first pitstop was lunch with struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela- Mandela. Talk about goals!
They say the grass is always greener once you get to the other side... I want you to see the REAL Africa stay with me!! You can pay for School but you can't buy class"..... - Jay-Z so classy so timeless #SouthAfricanEscape the adventure starts now........ Stay near my timeline Johannesburg is about to get real...... First stop private lunch with my First Lady Samantha Gibson and the First Lady of SOUTH AFRICA my good friend and Mother WINNIE MANDELA!!! #VoltronChairman not just married..... Happily married.... #WeddingBandGang go now to www.nac.co.za they have the best service and rates for helicopter charters in South Africa!! #FlyNAC
He even gave South Africa's former first lady a kiss.
To kiss the lips of a revolutionary Mother Winnie Mandela Africa we love You and appreciate more than you could ever imagine for the love and warm embrace you made me and my wife feel MOST welcome thank you Mother see you soon!! and I wanted to leave you with some love Too........ #FastEntireCollection Johannesburg I'm here baby!!!!!
And what would a visit to Mzansi be, without a visit to a game reserve?