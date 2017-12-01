Here's Where To Donate Your Old Toys This Holiday Season

The holiday season is full of giving and receiving, but there are some young people who won't be so lucky this Christmas. If you have some spare goodies lying around that you'd like to donate to the less fortunate, here's a guide to finding worthy recipients:

Facebook

There are tons of groups on the lookout for donations, so just try searching in your Facebook browser for somewhere close to you. One Small Act of Kindness is desperate for children's toys, as is The Angel Network, Charity Begins At Home, and the amazing Hotel Hope orphanage in Johannesburg.

Hospitals

Go to your nearest paediatric unit and see what they need –– there are so many children who who could do with the help. While you're at it, check out the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital, and see if you can help in any way, and also consider the amazing work being done by CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation.

Welfare groups

Head to your nearest Child Welfare organisation. Some Googling will help you find branches around the country that could do with a little love and support, as well as Childline.

Toy Runs

There are always a bunch of campaigns that run this time of year. Toys For Joy is one of them. Another is the South African Bikers' annual toy run and the Game Toy Story drive.

If you know of any other children's charities in need of festive-season donations, let us know at news@huffpostsa.com –– we would love to help you promote your cause!