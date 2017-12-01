Herman Mashaba, Athol Trollip Survive No Confidence Votes

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba survived a motion of no confidence on Thursday evening, Daily Maverick reported. The motion was brought by the ANC who alleged that "the financial status of the City had reached a state of paralysis," that that there had been "rampant political interference" in the administration of the municipality by the executive.

The motion was also brought against the speaker of the City Council, Vasco da Gama.

The vote ultimately came down to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who sided with the DA with their 30 seats.

This was despite rumours that the EFF had been swayed by overtures from the ANC's provincial chairperson, Paul Mashatile.

One thing Parks Tau should get very clear is that he will not be a Mayor of joburg again, our respect and friendliness to Paul Mashatile should not be confused for anything. Maybe someone from our generation and not now perhaps in future, I can't commit. November 30, 2017

According to Daily Maverick, during the debate on the motion, the EFF's leader in Johannesburg, Musa Novela, argued that the DA leadership had done nothing except investigate corruption. He reportedly said: "The billing crisis predates 1997, and it is a clear indication that there is an opportunistic element by those who proposed this motion."

According to the Mail & Guardian, the vote against Mashaba was lost with 121 for and 140 against, and the motion against Da Gama failed with 122 votes for and 140 against.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane reportedly led a march to the council in support of Mashaba before the vote, and an online petition, #HandsOffMashaba, reportedly trended on social media.

#DAMarch DA Leader Mmusi Maimane says the ANC is worried because if you lose Joburg you end up losing the country #HandsoffMashaba #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/xHDflw9VmL — Mbali Sibanyoni (@MbaliSibanyoni) November 30, 2017

Enemies of Progress and Friends of Corruption want to remove a hardworking and caring leader.



Ska bafa chance, Ntate @HermanMashaba. Fight corruption and change the lives of our people. ✊🏾💙#HandsOffMashaba pic.twitter.com/NdGTaGKRLJ — Mabine Seabe II (@Mabine_Seabe) November 30, 2017

Meanwhile, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip -- and speaker of council Jonathan Lawack -- also survived votes of no confidence against them during a chaotic council meeting on Thursday.

Put to a vote, 65 opposed the motion while 54 voted in favour of having Trollip removed. The motion was brought by PA councillor Marlon Daniels and seconded by UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani.