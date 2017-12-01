Isss Not A Black Wedding This December Without These 9 Jams

If you've ever been to a black wedding, you'll know that music is a big and essential part of the wedding.

Considering recent releases, the dance floor this December will be lit.

Here are nine tracks guaranteed to trigger your weddings guests, both young and old:

1. Ndimfumene featuring Mr Bow by Vusi Nova

"Ndimfumene umaqondane wam" -- (I've found my match).

2. Masithandane by Mthokozisi

"Thina sobabili asithandaneni, thina sobabili kuze kube phakade" -- (Let us love each other until the end of time).

3. Akanamali by Sun-El Musician feat Samthing Soweto

"Ngiyamthatha ngoDecember" -- (I'm putting a ring on it this December).

4. I do by LaSauce featuring Amanda Black

"K'dala Ndilindile, to say how much I love you, I got this message for you ndithi I Do Ng'yavuma I do."

5. Ungowami - Semito

"Ndijabulile ngokuvum' ube ngowami" -- (I was happy when you agreed to be mine).

6. My Baby by Lady Zamar

"You are my dreams, you're in my scene, I know you are my baby."

7. Love Potion by Mafikizolo

"I cannot imagine life without you, sthandwa sam' I'm thinking about you."

8. Dali by Ntando

"Ndyakuthembisa ntomb'entle, ndzabalidwala lakho kude kuvalwe" -- (I promise you pretty lady, I'll be your rock until the end).

9. If by Davido

"Girl you're beautiful too, my number one tuntun, sipping burukututu, for your love tutu."