Durban Truck Driver Electrocuted After Leaning Against Streetlight

A 39-year-old truck driver was electrocuted in Clare Estate, Durban after he leaned against a streetlight that had exposed live wires, police said.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the man had been delivering sand and stones in the area.

"He alighted from the truck in Quarry Road at about 09:30 in the morning. It is alleged that he accidentally leaned on a light pole with exposed wires and was electrocuted," said Mbhele.

Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson added that paramedics found community members performing CPR on the man when they arrived at the scene.

"Paramedics took over. However, the resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the man was declared deceased on the scene," he said.

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation at Sydenham police station.