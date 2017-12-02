All Sections
    • NEWS

    Widespread Anger Brews Over Desecration of Historic Hector Pieterson Photo

    In the picture, Hector Pieterson's face has been removed.

    02/12/2017 09:36 SAST | Updated 11 minutes ago
    South African History Online

    The historic picture of a dying Hector Pieterson in the 1976 Soweto uprising was revived and desecrated in an invitation allegedly crafted by members of Selborne College in East London.

    The image which was used in an invitation to matriculants for a reunion at the school's Old Boys Club and has been widely circulated on social media.

    The Old Selbornian Association has distanced itself from the image.

    This picture has caused public outrage with many sharing their disappointment and anger over the image.

    MORE:Antoinette SitholeHector PietersonMbuyisa MakhubuNewsOld Selbornian AssociationSelbourne College