Widespread Anger Brews Over Desecration of Historic Hector Pieterson Photo

The historic picture of a dying Hector Pieterson in the 1976 Soweto uprising was revived and desecrated in an invitation allegedly crafted by members of Selborne College in East London.

The image which was used in an invitation to matriculants for a reunion at the school's Old Boys Club and has been widely circulated on social media.

The Old Selbornian Association has distanced itself from the image.

@Julius_S_Malema Don't know if you've seen this but,,jus thot I shud..Selbourne College in East London..Yo thoughts plz pic.twitter.com/ZpSsSSJijx December 2, 2017

This picture has caused public outrage with many sharing their disappointment and anger over the image.

Absolutely ridiculous that you would allow this to even go to print, @SelbourneCollege....clearly your standards of education are NOT what it should be! December 2, 2017

Selbourne College advertises handing over of blazers by parodying a tragic, iconic event our struggle history.

It is shocking, painful and totally unacceptable. It is a total insult to the vast majority of South Africans! pic.twitter.com/ENNiLOA8Sp pic.twitter.com/7ArwHqGtXs December 1, 2017