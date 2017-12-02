Youths To Tsvangirai: 'Step Aside... MDC Needs A New Face.'

Zimbabwe's main opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party youths have called on long-time leader Morgan Tsvangirai to step aside in order to allow new leaders to take the party forward, says a report.

According to NewsDay, an MDC Matabeleland South youth leader Archibald Nyamayaro said that the party needed to "shift its mind set and its approach" in order to win the forthcoming election.

Nyamayaro said that the party could be relegated to irrelevance as the country's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa was making inroads with his promise for change.

He said that the party's only leader since its formation in 1999 was not in good health and therefore, it was time for young blood to take over constitutionally.

Nyamayaro said the party couldn't talk about electoral reforms when the MDC-T itself could not reform as a political grouping.

"Although there is need of supporting and engaging on transitional issues, we owe the party an identity. We need to be visible; we need a new face to rejuvenate us not by disrespecting our party president. This is food for thought, which should be digested and acted upon in good time," Nyamayaro was quoted saying.

This came as Tsvangirai's long time rival Robert Mugabe was forced out of office last week.

Mugabe resigned on November 21 after 37 years in power.