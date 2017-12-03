Words cannot describe what Cassper Nyovest has done for Hip hop culture and the South African music industry.

"Mufasa" had a dream, and boy did he make sure he achieved it. After he broke into the music scene he stole the hearts of many hiphop fans which led to his first fill up concert at The Dome, where 20,000 people attended in 2015.

He then moved on to fill up Orlando Stadium and now he did the unbelievable by attracting 68,000 people to his #FillUpFNB concert on Saturday night. Halala Mufasa, Halala!

Technically, he did not fill the stadium to capacity but he is the first South African hip hop artist to draw such an enormous crowd at a concert.

History was made!!! Soccer city stadium was filled!!! 68000 tickets sold!!! Thank you!!! I love you!!!! God is good all the time!!! #FillUpFnbStadium pic.twitter.com/BC9k9MX8JN — Today we #FillUpFnbStadium (@CassperNyovest) December 2, 2017

Fans took to social media to congratulate the star.

@CassperNyovest what you have done is bigger than filling up the stadium. You have changed people's life, through your goal. God bless you King. #FillUpFNBStadium pic.twitter.com/5uDWdT8M6a — #TheLastSupper (@presidentqaba) December 3, 2017

#FillUpFNBStadium wow cassper 👌👌👌👌😆 pic.twitter.com/DT68mv965N — M O K G A NO (@ChiefEmkay_M) December 3, 2017

Relentless! While we still looking up and retweeting #FillUpFNBStadium @CassperNyovest is moving on to Moses Madiba Stadium...and y'all thought he was done! I'm inspired. You don't let even current SUCCESS be an enemy of your next progress! I salute you bro! https://t.co/UGV4P4FMtf — Charles Machingura (@Qhubindaba) December 3, 2017

Police Minister Filkile Mbalula and Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa congratulated the hitmaker.

@CassperNyovest congratulations for being a consistent inspiration for many young people and the Old in our country.



You continue to dream limitlessly and you continue to achieve greatly and that makes you our national treasure.



CONTINUE TO INSPIRE pic.twitter.com/7Jf0pQDtEo — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 3, 2017

Dear @CassperNyovest

You a legend which my unborn kids will get to know about. I will tell them about you. Its part of Black History which is crucial for a black child to https://t.co/96CXXhQ5Hi have you dared to dream big. You are a mover and a shaker. We are inspired & led. https://t.co/dpqJZMzbdH — Not Adv Ngcukaitobi (@AdvNgcukaitobi) December 3, 2017

House DJ Sbu told DRUM he is beyond proud of Caspper.

"I'm not even proud of Cassper. I'm proud of his mom, his dad, his family, HHP, I'm proud of Mafikeng and all who contributed to his success. Refiloe Cassper has been an amazing tool that has made this generation believe that they can," he said.