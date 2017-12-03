All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Dear Cassper Nyovest, Congratulations on #FillUpOrlandoStadium, We Are Proud Of You

    Some 68,000 people went to watch the rapper make history.

    03/12/2017 10:31 SAST | Updated 24 minutes ago
    Instagram

    Words cannot describe what Cassper Nyovest has done for Hip hop culture and the South African music industry.

    "Mufasa" had a dream, and boy did he make sure he achieved it. After he broke into the music scene he stole the hearts of many hiphop fans which led to his first fill up concert at The Dome, where 20,000 people attended in 2015.

    He then moved on to fill up Orlando Stadium and now he did the unbelievable by attracting 68,000 people to his #FillUpFNB concert on Saturday night. Halala Mufasa, Halala!

    Technically, he did not fill the stadium to capacity but he is the first South African hip hop artist to draw such an enormous crowd at a concert.

    Fans took to social media to congratulate the star.

    Police Minister Filkile Mbalula and Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa congratulated the hitmaker.

    House DJ Sbu told DRUM he is beyond proud of Caspper.

    "I'm not even proud of Cassper. I'm proud of his mom, his dad, his family, HHP, I'm proud of Mafikeng and all who contributed to his success. Refiloe Cassper has been an amazing tool that has made this generation believe that they can," he said.

    MORE:Cassper NyovestDJ SbuEntertainmentFillUpFNB StadiumHalalaSouth African Hiphop