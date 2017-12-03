Lawyer: Slaves In Libya Are Used For Organ Trade

Slavery in Libya has gone beyond auctioning humans and some "slave masters" are using them for organ trade, a legal practitioner has told GhanaWeb, an online news and video site.

Lawyer Bobby Banson said he had seen videos, where at least one person caught up in the slavery alleged that body parts of his colleagues were harvested and sold abroad.

"...The truth is that they are not sold to go and work, but their human parts are harvested... kidney, liver are in high demand in these areas," he was quoted as saying.

He said this was because organs of a dead person could not be harvested.

"They are put on some drugs and their parts are harvested and resold. So that is actually what is happening, and that is a crime against humanity," Banson told TV3's New Day on Saturday.

The lawyer appealed to the African Union to set up an ad-hoc court to get to the bottom of this crime.

Banson was also reportedly worried about Ghanaians in Libya.

He said Ghanaians who returned from Libya had been recounting harrowing incidents they encountered in Libya.

A total of 127 Ghanaians including children arrived in Ghana on Wednesday from Libya, where they had been put under detention for various offences, the report stated.

Meanwhile, UN secretary-general António Guterres who condemned the "appalling acts" ordered that the slave trade be investigated by competent authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.