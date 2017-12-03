Singer Loyiso Bala Graduates With Distinction

Singer Loyiso Bala has graduated with distinction for a post-graduate diploma at Henley College and he has not set his sights on an MBA.

"After I got a distinction...I was convinced by my fellow students and lecturers that I definitely could advance to an MBA. One of the reasons that I decided to pursue it was simply to expand my knowledge further in this field," he told HuffPost SA.

The first part of my journey towards the MBA is now officially complete with a Post Graduate Diploma in Management. pic.twitter.com/KBtwOlNEyr — Loyiso Bala (@loyisomusic) November 30, 2017

"I also believe that creativity in business is going to be a much-needed component in the near future. That is where I see myself fitting in once I am done with my studies."

He said it was important for South African celebrities to take any opportunity to "learn" and "grow".

"We are constantly operating in a fast--changing environment and there are also, as always, many threats to the life of our industry."

Bala said doing the Diploma has given him more ideas and opportunities.

"I have started a successful content production company and am in the process to establish a digital arm to the business. All of these ideas were birthed during my studies."

He thanked his family for their support throughout his studies.

"Life still happens during these years of studying so it is good to know that regardless I have a family who will motivate [me] through whatever future challenges."

Blessed to have a loving family that supports me all the way. My wife, sister and brothers were there to celebrate this milestone with me. pic.twitter.com/SNOc7TjoCX — Loyiso Bala (@loyisomusic) December 1, 2017

He recently released a new RnB/Afro Soul song called "Ndimbonile" featuring Sands who released smash-hit "Tigi" earlier this year.

"This is my first release from this genre after a 7-year break. We have also shot a beautiful music video for the song. "Ndimbonile" is a song that celebrates a new found love," he said.