ANC KZN's Bid To Put On Unified Front As General Council Kicks Off

There have been calls for unity and strength in the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal as its provincial general council (PGC) takes off on Monday.

Hundreds of delegates gathered at the Olive Convention Centre at Durban's beachfront to solidify the province's stance going into the ANC 54th elective conference this month.

Speaking to News24, SACP provincial secretary and prominent ANC official Themba Mthembu said the ANC in KZN, which has the highest number of delegates attending the upcoming elective conference, should focus on unity.

"The KZN needs to go [to the elective conference] to unite the ANC. That should be the first stance. Tolerant of each other's views. That is what the ANC is known for and that is what is expected of us."

He said the consolidation of the nomination process and provincial position on its policy document were pivotal to securing proper leadership nationally.

ANC heavyweight and MEC for Human Settlements Ravi Pillay said there were pressing issues for the ANC to attend to.

He said issues of transformation, economic growth and fighting corruption had to be prioritised.

"For me these issues transcend so-called factional issues. We need to move away from labels and rhetoric where one side is seen as corrupt and the other as capitalist. We need to move away from narrow agendas and go toward broader matters."

Pillay said the ANC was known for uniting people.

"We need to, as the ANC, take the most diverse parts of society, put them together and move forward as a country."

The ANC in KZN has largely been seen as staunchly supporting Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for president. The province is an ANC stronghold where President Jacob Zuma has enjoyed loyal support.

National leadership in the form of Baleka Mbete was in attendance on Monday and was expected to address delegates.

