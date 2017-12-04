ANC's Leagues Will Each Send 60 Delegates To Conference, Reveals Mantashe

Each of the ANC's leagues will be sending 60 voting delegates to the party's national conference in December -- a grouping which is expected to largely vote for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The Youth, Women's and Veteran's leagues will constitute 10 percent of the total voting delegation. In addition, 27 members from each Provincial Executive Committee will be allowed to vote for the party's new leadership structure.

The league's top structures have already thrown their weight behind former African Union chair and presidential candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

READ: ANCWL Leaves Mbete And Sisulu In The Lurch

The numbers were released by ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, who was briefing the media on the outcomes of a National Executive Committee meeting held at the weekend. He said chairpersons and deputies from each of the regions will also be allowed to attend in a non-voting capacity.

Mantashe said at the meeting, President Jacob Zuma issued a political overview which focused mainly on the issue of unity in the party.

He described the president's overview as "fatherly".

"Contestations for leadership positions is part of the internal democracy of the ANC. Contestation for leadership positions must help strengthen the ANC rather than weaken it," Mantashe said, echoing Zuma at the meeting.

"The NEC was unanimous on the move to commit itself to working hard and working together for unity. Success of the conference will be judged... on the inroads of strengthening and deepening unity. Where there were appeals and decisions taken to rerun [Branch General Meetings], those branches were given up top Saturday to rerun BGMs."

READ: ANC 2017: The Year Of OR Tambo (Turning In His Grave)

Mantashe would not divulge how many disputes have been lodged to his office from the ANC's branches.

"It doesn't matter the number. They were processed, verdicts were given... We don't have a problem with people going to court if they want to. The issue is people who lodge disputes and say if you don't agree with me I will go to court, that is our worry...Once we finish the conference, nobody will be interested in going to court," Mantashe said.

The announcement also came as deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa was nominated as the ANC presidential candidate for Limpopo, receiving a whopping 391 nominations. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma trailed behind with 104. The deputy presidency nomination went to Lindiwe Sisulu, who got 189 nominations, followed by Mpumalanga chairperson David Mabuza with 129.