EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi To Receive PhD

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi outside the Constitutional Court to on March 30, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is expected to graduate with his doctorate in political studies from the University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday.

It means that, along with his powerful singing voice, the "people's bae" will be able to add a PhD to his CV after he receives the qualification at a ceremony at Wits.

He joins a long list of notable alumni who graduated from Wits, including former president Nelson Mandela, world-renowned writer and activist Nadine Gordimer and SACP leader Joe Slovo.

Ndlozi, 32, told News24 in August that the first thing he did when he heard the news was to phone his mother.

After I found out this afternoon, I called my mother first of all... she couldn't say two sentences and just wept over the phone.

"It still feels surreal. I am immensely grateful. I am humbled and grateful for all the support that I received from my brothers and sister and my grandmother. Everyone was very supportive and my friends in academics, who help me persevere," Ndlozi said.

It is with humbling joy to receive news from @WitsUniversity that I have completed the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Politics (PhD) 🙏🏿✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/YG7GHztRew — IG: @MbuyiseniNdlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) August 18, 2017

Despite becoming the first member of his extended family to obtain a university degree, he said it wasn't always easy.

"I went to tell the CIC (EFF leader Julius Malema) that I won't be able to do it because it requires me to find the time that I do not have. I said I'd rather turn my research into meaningful essays," Ndlozi said.

He was the first person to tell me that he won't accept it, that I should finish my research.

Ndlozi received a lot of support from Anthropology professor Eric Worby, who is the director of graduates at Wits.

Worby said at the time that Ndlozi was one of the "most exceptional young minds in this country".

