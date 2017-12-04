All Sections
    Extreme Weather Expected In Parts Of SA Today

    Brace yourself for wildfires and heavy thunderstorms.

    04/12/2017 07:53 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    South Africans have been warned against extreme thunderstorms and widespread wildfires that are expected throughout the country on Monday.

    The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a red-alert for the Northern Cape, which warns against an imminent "severe weather hazard" within 24-hours, in anticipation of extremely high fire danger conditions for the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

    Residents, the SAWS says, should take precautions.

    In addition, an amber-alert has been issued for the western and southern parts of the North West, extreme north-eastern Northern Cape, central and eastern Free State, extreme southern Highveld of Mpumalanga, and the western interior of KwaZulu-Natal, where a 60% chance of rain is forecast today.

