Extreme Weather Expected In Parts Of SA Today

South Africans have been warned against extreme thunderstorms and widespread wildfires that are expected throughout the country on Monday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a red-alert for the Northern Cape, which warns against an imminent "severe weather hazard" within 24-hours, in anticipation of extremely high fire danger conditions for the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Residents, the SAWS says, should take precautions.

In addition, an amber-alert has been issued for the western and southern parts of the North West, extreme north-eastern Northern Cape, central and eastern Free State, extreme southern Highveld of Mpumalanga, and the western interior of KwaZulu-Natal, where a 60% chance of rain is forecast today.