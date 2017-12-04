'Idols SA' Runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba Is Not Being Charged With Assault, For Now

Hillbrow Magistrate's Court provisionally dropped assault charges against "Idols SA" runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba on Monday.

The 25-year-old was arrested on Thursday and subsequently released on a warning. This came after a 24-year-old woman laid a charge against him for allegedly assaulting her more than two weeks ago.

Following the woman's social media posts, Ndaba released a statement calling on his fans to refrain from attacking his alleged victim online.

"In light of the current allegations and a case opened against me, I have returned to Joburg again to co-operate with the police regarding the matter," he said. "In as much as this has affected Me, the craft God Blessed me with, the family, friends and fans negatively but let us please let our SA law to handle the matter rightfully. I plead with TeamMthokozisi and everyone to not attack the complainant on social media. We do not know what issues she may be dealing with. Please, Mzansi. Let us continue taking a stand against violence against women and children," his social media statement read.

On Monday, Ndaba told TshisaLive that he would be going back to making music. "Obviously, I will be returning to music. Nothing is stopping me," he said.

According to NPA spokesperson, Phindi Louw, the withdrawal came as a result of outstanding statements.

She said once all statements have been gathered, the prosecuting authority would decide whether or not to proceed with the charges.

Ahead of his court appearance, Ndaba posted a picture with a cryptic message on his Instagram:

After losing the "Idols SA" title to Paxton Fielies, Ndaba went to ground and was receiving counselling and medical support to help him cope.