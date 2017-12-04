In Pictures: Khaya Mthethwa's And Ntando Kunene's Traditional Wedding

Former Miss SA Ntandoyenkosi Kunene and "Idols SA" winner and TV personality Khaya Mthethwa tied the knot this weekend in a traditional wedding in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga.

News of their wedding first broke a week ago when the Sunday World published the details.

The couple, who have since dubbed themselves Mr and Mrs Important, shared photos of their big day on social media, much to the delight of their fans and followers.

If you missed it, here are snaps from the big day.



Congratulations once again to the couple.