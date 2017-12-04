All Sections
    In Pictures: Khaya Mthethwa's And Ntando Kunene's Traditional Wedding

    Congratulations Mr and Mrs Important.

    04/12/2017 12:40 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    NtandoMthethwa/Instagram

    Former Miss SA Ntandoyenkosi Kunene and "Idols SA" winner and TV personality Khaya Mthethwa tied the knot this weekend in a traditional wedding in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga.

    Read: Khaya Mthethwa And Former Miss SA Ntando Kunene Are Getting Married

    News of their wedding first broke a week ago when the Sunday World published the details.

    The couple, who have since dubbed themselves Mr and Mrs Important, shared photos of their big day on social media, much to the delight of their fans and followers.

    Also Read: Ntando Kunene: 3 Reasons Why She Will Be A Great Mam'fundisi

    If you missed it, here are snaps from the big day.

    "This is the day the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it." Psalm 118:24 #MrsSomeoneImportant


    Congratulations once again to the couple.

    MORE:EntertainmentKhaya MthethwaNtandoyekosi MthethwaNtandoyenkosi Kunene