WATCH: Use Your 13th Cheque To Kill Debt Rather Than Go Shopping, Says Expert

As 2017 draws to a close, many employees are eagerly anticipating their 13th cheque or bonus.

And while you may have worked really hard for it, think carefully about how you spend the extra money.

"More than 60 percent of consumers use 75 percent of their income to take care of debt," said FNB's Head of Consumer Education, Eunice Sibiya. She called these statistics shocking.

Sibiya said each person must consider their financial situation wisely, and if you are over-indebted, rather "kill debt" with the additional money, she suggested.

A portion, where possible, should go to saving as South Africans do not have enough reserves, she added.

