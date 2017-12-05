Ayanda Ncwane Pays An Emotional Tribute To S'fiso On The Anniversary Of His Death

Ayanda Ncwane with her sons Ngcweti and Mawenza. They visited S'fiso's grave on his birthday in April.

December 5 marks one year since gospel heavyweight Sfiso Ncwane died following kidney failure. His wife, Ayanda, has kept his memory alive and also stepped in to run the couple's businesses, Ncwane Communications and Ncwane Music Productions and Entertainment.

To commemorate the anniversary of his death, she took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to him.

"My love you changed my life in four different times just like four seasons. In 2002 you changed my title to be a girlfriend, in 2003 to a mother, in 2007 to a wife, in 2016 to a widow! But sadly on the 5th, I witnessed the most painful [and] brutal experience in my entire life! God decided to take you away from us," she wrote.

Ncwane said she still cries for him almost every night.

"I can lie in front of the world and walk with bravery, smile with a bruised spirit, walk with silent screams, but the fact still stands I weep deeply almost every night and beg God to return you to me. I can't get used to your absence!" the mother of two added.

She said she feels like she's losing him all over again.

"Today feels like I'm losing you over and over again! The pain of losing you never goes away, the wound is always fresh. It is the grace of God that keeps me going each day. Being angry at God for not saving your life can not help me... God is God! He does as He pleases! I guess He designed our lives exactly like this, my job is to adjust to His plan. I will always love you myeni wami ❤️. Goodnight sthandwa sam, rest well ❤️," she said on the post.

Ayanda previously announced that on the anniversary of his death she would be releasing S'fiso's previously unreleased "Hamba nami baba".



The song is out and available on all digital music stores.

S'fiso died on December 5, 2016 and was laid to rest in Durban.