Best Of HuffPost On 5 December: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA OCTOBER 05: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT): Future SA supporters picket outside the McKinsey offices on October 05, 2017 in Sandton, South Africa. The civil society group protested against the way in which the global company conducted itself in relation to its empowerment partner Trillian Capital and their business deals with Eskom. (Photo by Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

1. MPs serving on the parliamentary inquiry into state capture blasted suspended Eskom CFO Anoj Singh on Tuesday, telling him he was undermining the investigation by using delaying tactics. This was after inquiry chairwoman Zukiswa Rantho revealed Singh had only sent his 400-page submission through at 11pm on Monday, leaving members and evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara no time to study the document. Read more.

2. The ANC's provinces have completed their provincial general councils and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a lead on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, according to the number of nominations by branches. There is still a lot of lobbying and gerrymandering to take place before an approximate 5,200 ANC delegates converge on Nasrec next week, but a clearer picture is definitely starting to emerge -- one in which Ramaphosa has the winning edge. Read more.

3. Nelson Mandela died four years ago on December 5, 2013. He passed away at the age of 95 after battling a recurring lung infection. Mandela was elected as South Africa's first democratically elected head of state on May 10, 1994. He stepped down in 1999 after one term as president. Take a look at his life and times of the late Madiba.

4. The petrol price for all grades will increase by 71 cents per litre on Wednesday. This is the fifth month in a row the petrol price has increased. The main reasons for the increase are the rand's depreciation against the dollar and the rise in crude oil prices, said the department of energy. The petrol price increase means many people will have less money to spend, putting further pressure on an already financially demanding festive season. Read more.

5. December 5 marks one year since gospel heavyweight Sfiso Ncwane died following kidney failure. His wife, Ayanda, has kept his memory alive and also stepped in to run the couple's businesses, Ncwane Communications and Ncwane Music Productions and Entertainment. To commemorate the anniversary of his death, she took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to him. Read more.

6. The late Nelson Mandela once said that our prisons are the true judge of society: "A nation should not be judged by how it treats its highest citizens, but its lowest ones." Often, the group most overlooked are those imprisoned mothers who give birth to children during their incarceration. Read more.

7. The literacy crisis in South Africa is far worse than previously thought, with 78 percent of grade four learners unable to read, according to the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) report released on Tuesday. The international comparison study measured literacy levels between 2011 and 2016 and scored South Africa last in reading of the 50 participating countries. Read more.