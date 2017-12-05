Jessica Nkosi On Her Highlights For 2017, That Money Video And #FillUpFNBStadium

Actress and TV presenter Jessica Nkosi says 2017 has been a year of great highlights for her career and there's no stopping her.

HuffPost SA caught up with the 27-year-old "Isibaya" star who spoke about her future plans, her highlights of the year as well as that notorious video of her lunch with fellow actress and friend, Phindile Gwala.

Nkosi said joining BET A-list as a co-host was a massive feat for her. "Joining the BET family was huge. It also allowed me to tap into a broader audience," she said.

She said finding out that "Isibaya" airs in other African countries outside South Africa was a big highlight for her.



"I went to Zambia and people were calling me Ndlunkulu (Queen Mother) which is the role I play on the show. It was then that I found out they know me from there. It's so humbling to know that even in places I have not been, people know me and they follow my work. It's heartfelt. Another big thing was when Clinique renewed my contract -- for them to say hey we like you and want to continue on this journey with you, was no a big thing for me. Being a global ambassador is no joke to me," she said.

Nkosi told HuffPost SA that being part of the gospel musical, "Maria" was also a bonus she does not take lightly.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA JUNE 24: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT) Actress Jessica Nkosi performs Maria The Musical perfomance during the Crown Gospel Blesstival at Carnival City on June 24, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Crown Gospel Blesstival is an event for music festivities, a celebration of the SABC Crown Gospel music awards. The event highlights the success of these awards through performances of the winners and nominees of the previous years. (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

"As an actor, I feel that every once in a while you need to tap into theatre productions. Theatre productions are live and there are no second takes. So getting to perform for thousands of people, getting to play a character that big and singing on stage was another big highlight," she said.

In November, the star made headlines after a video went viral showing fellow actress and friend, Phindile Gwala seasoning and pretending to eat money in a restaurant. Although she was not part of the money eating, she was also in the video.

Nkosi said she was surprised that she was made the face of the video although she didn't touch any money.

"You don't even have to know me to see that I was not part of any of this -- just look at the video. I literally did not even know who that guy was. He was a friend of a friend of mine and that's basically all it was. I did not speak about it when it happened because I felt that if people cannot see for themselves then I don't know," she said.

And for Christmas this year, Nkosi has big plans.

"First of all, I'm buying a new dress to wear on the day. I know our parents forced us to wear new outfits on Christmas Day when we were growing up, but I still do it, every year. I spend my Christmases in Ermelo where my dad's family is. My siblings and I are from different mothers, so this is the only time we all get to be together," she said.



Nkosi said instead of cooking all day preparing a big meal for the family this year will be all about spending quality time with her loved ones.

"We're going to have fun as a family. We're going to spend the day looking at each other and reminiscing and having fun. No more cooking all day. I refuse," she said.

Asked what she thought of Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpFNBStadium, a teary Nkosi said she could not be prouder.

Since she could not go, she bought tickets for fans who could not afford them.

"There was no way anyone could not want to be a part of something so historical. Cassper literally just jumped and said 'God catch me. I don't know if people will come, I don't know if I'll get sponsors, but I'm trusting you'. He showed guts and that challenged me. His actions had me questioning why I was ever scared of following my dreams and all the other things I want to do," she said.